LAKE WALES – The Rotary on the Ridge Candidate Forum on March 16 featured a debate between Lake Wales Vice Mayor Robin Gibson and challenger Bob Wood for Lake Wales City Commission Seat Five.
Municipal elections in Lake Wales and several other east Polk County municipalities are April 7.
LaVaughn Williamson of Williamson Photography uploaded the full debate to YouTube. This article is a summary of a few key points.
Gibson said since being elected, Lake Wales has higher property values and lower taxes and that he is running for reelection because the next three years will be critical in terms of implementing the Lake Wales Connected plan.
“I'm willing to make this campaign a referendum on the Dover Kohl plan,” Gibson said. “We have within our grasp the opportunity to carefully and thoughtfully enhance our economy and make Lake Wales something even more special.”
Wood contended that Lake Wales has a “runaway” city manager, nearly a quarter of all Lake Wales residents are living in poverty, 10 city employees make over $90,000 per year and that Lake Wales has the second-highest millage rate and the highest impact fees in the county. Wood said he wants to change all of those things.
On the subject of Ray Brown and the Walesbilt Hotel, Gibson said that he did not think it would be possible for the city to help Brown bring the historic hotel back to life. When the moderator asked Gibson whether he believes the city can work with Brown in any capacity, Gibson said he did not.
“Ray Brown has had every opportunity to make a go of that hotel,” Gibson said. “He hasn't been able to do it, so whatever lawful way the city can take over the ownership of that hotel, the city ought to flat do it.”
Wood said the city has helped many food-related businesses start investing in the community through Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency grants and that some of this money could be used to help a restaurant open in the Walesbilt.
Gibson is chair of the Lake Wales CRA board.
On disbanding the Lake Wales Police Department and hiring the Polk County Sheriff's Office to take over all law enforcement in the city, Gibson and Wood had opposing views. Wood was in favor of comparing the costs. Gibson is in favor of maintaining LWPD.
Wood held up placards at times and expressed some emotion in his closing statement, demanding that Lake Wales Mayor Eugene Fultz resign from the city canvassing board. Wood alleged that Fultz has a Robin Gibson campaign sign on his lawn and that members of the canvassing board ought to be neutral to the candidates since the canvassing board verifies the city election.
“If we fall one vote short, this election will always be questioned, and I will not stand for that,” Wood said. “This is hard on me. It distresses me. It shakes me because I love Eugene Fultz. He was like a father figure to me.”
Gibson closed by thanking the mayor for his good judgement in his choice for Seat Five and saying that Lake Wales is a terrific place to live and that Lake Wales Connected is a magnificent opportunity for the future.
Fultz said his wife put the sign on the lawn, that it would remain there, and that he will remain on the canvassing board.
Contact Charles A. Baker III at cbaker@d-r.media.