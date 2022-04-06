On March 29, Polk County Roads and Drainage Director Jay Jarvis said county staff is planning to build a couple more roundabouts in east Polk County.
One may be built at the intersection of Spirit Lake Road, Old Bartow / Eagle Lake Road and Sheffield Road near the Bartow Airbase.
“It's something we are currently discussing,” Jarvis said.
Another is planned on County Road 653, Old Bartow/ Lake Wales Road and Rattlesnake Road near where a new elementary school is being built in Winter Haven, not far from Chain of Lakes Elementary and the Lake Ashton neighborhood.
During a few Florida Department of Transportation community stakeholder meetings at the Winter Haven Garden Center in June 2021, FDOT staff presented a proposal to build a roundabout at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Overlook Drive not far from Florida LEGOLAND Resort.
FDOT staff are also considering a roundabout on Lucerne Park Road at Old Lucerne Park Road, not far from the intersection at U.S. Highway 27 according to city of Winter Haven staff.
Jarvis said a new traffic light is being installed near the new high school in Davenport.