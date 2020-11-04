The Sunshine State Athletic Conference 8-Man Class AA playoffs kicked off Oct. 30 with second-seeded All Saints’ Academy defeating No. 7 seed Shorecrest Prep 42-12.
Zay Mathis rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns and added a 52-yard scoring catch as the Saints (7-1) earned a home semifinal matchup with No. 6 seed Academy at the Lakes (4-1) on Thursday (Nov. 5).
The 8-Man Class A semifinals take place this week with No. 2 seed Oasis Christian hosting No. 3 seed Riverview Bell Creek on Saturday (Nov. 7). The Class A championship game is set for Nov. 13 at Tohopekaliga High.
Lake Wales competes at golf state finals
Last week’s Florida High School Athletic Association Class 2A state finals had Lake Wales finish fifth in the final girls standings, while the Highlanders’ Clay Jacobs put forth another strong performance this season on the boys side.
The 2A state championships were held Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. The Lake Wales girls team came within two strokes of eclipsing the 700 mark, but their two-day total of 701 (349-352) still left them near the top of the leaderboard in the 16-team field.
Reeya Patel carded an opening-round 79 en route to a 164 total (26th place). Jayani Patel (85-86-171), Ria Patel (90-86-176), Sydney Deary (95-95-190) and Amelia Ingley (101-107-208) completed the Highlanders’ five scorers.
Jacobs was one of four golfers in the boys tournament to finish with a two-day total of 157. After posting an opening-round 79 on Mission Inn’s El Campeon Course, Jacobs recorded three birdies in Round 2 en route to a 6-over 78.