Frostproof High golfer Lane Revell made the successful first step toward becoming a three-time state qualifier.
Revell overcame a bogey-bogey start to claim medalist honors at the Class 1A-District 8 boys tournament. The event was held Oct. 12 at The Country Club of Winter Haven, where Revell finished four strokes clear of the field with an impressive 5-under-par 67.
After playing the opening three holes in 2-over-par, Revell carded eight pars and seven birdies during the remainder of the round. He walked off the 15th green at 2-under and proceeded to birdie the par-4 16th. par-3 17th and par-5 18th holes.
Revell held off Windermere Prep’s trio of Tiago Barni (71), Camden Smith (73) and Sumaer Dhalla (73) for top honors. The effort also allowed him to advance to the Class 1A-Region 2 tournament – scheduled for Monday (Oct. 19) at RedTail Golf Club in Sorrento – but results were unavailable at press time.
Not far off the pace at the 1A-8 tournament were All Saints’ Academy’s Aaron DeWitt (74, tie for fifth), Nolan Rasnake (76, tie for eighth) and Joey Antonello (79, 11th place).
The top three lowest-scoring teams and top three lowest-scoring individuals (who are not members of qualifying teams) at district and regional tournaments advance to the Florida High School State Championships at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills. An additional four teams and four individuals will also qualify for the state championships based on score, slope and course rating at the various regional tournaments.
The two-day Class 1A state finals are slated for Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.
Cross country update
Haines City teammates Arnaldo Vera and Payson Keown ran 3-4 at last Friday’s Auburndale Cross Country Invitational. Vera (18:02.43) nearly eclipsed the 18-minute mark in the Varsity Boys race, while Keown followed in 18:52.75.
Winter Haven finished second in the team standings with 55 points as Cristian Vasquez clocked a sixth-place time of 19:59.76. Davis Benedetti followed in seventh (20:12.14) for host Auburndale, which was fourth in the boys standings with 94 points.
In the Varsity Girls race, sophomores Daria Joshway (23:37.87, ninth place) and Devin Thompson (23:48.39, 10th place) represented the leading runners for Auburndale.