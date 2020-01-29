Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.