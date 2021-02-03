Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship presents “Knucklemania” on Friday, Feb. 5, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. The event will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View in addition to streaming through FITE.TV with a starting time of 9 p.m.
Headlining the event is the highly-anticipated debut of Paige Van Zant facing Britain Hart in the featherweight division. Co-featured “Brutal” Johnny Bedford clashes with Dat “Be Dat” Nguyen for the BKFC Bantamweight World Title. In a special attraction fight, Chris “The Crippler” Leben battles Quentin “The Hero” Henry in the 205-lb. division.
Tickets are available in pods of two or four seats only ranging from $62, $83, $108 and $133. Floor table seating is available in groups of six. All social distancing and CDC guidelines will be enforced.
Tickets are available through the RP Funding Center Box Office, by phone at 888-397-0100, and online at www.rpfundingcenter.com. More information on BKFC is available online at bareknuckle.tv.