Lake Region High hosted the Thunder Twilight event last Thursday, Oct. 1, with junior varsity and varsity five-kilometer races for boys and girls.
The evening concluded with the Varsity Boys race, where Lake Region’s Michael Collins clocked a time of 17 minutes, 17.50 seconds. That was good for second place behind Venice High’s Alberto Teijelo, who quickly ran to the front en route to a 16:32.53 showing.
Lake Region finished third in the 10-team standings with 107 points, trailing only North Port (41) and St. Cloud (101). Winter Haven placed sixth (150), Auburndale came in seventh (171) and Haines City was eighth (178).
Haines City’s Payson Keown (fourth, 17:32.51) and Arnaldo Vera (12th, 18:25.50), Lake Region’s Israel Mirtil (seventh, 17:46.78) and Benjie Toussaint (17th, 19:18.13), Auburndale’s Solomon LeFleur (21st, 19:33.39) and Davis Benedetti (25th, 19:43.68) and Winter Haven’s Steven Dain Warren (22nd, 19:38.86) and Cristian Vasquez (24th, 19:43.10) all recorded top-25 finishes.
Auburndale took runner-up honors in the Varsity Girls standings with 67 points – four behind winner North Port and two ahead of Lakeland. Sammie Pruitt paced the Bloodhounds with an eighth-place time of 23:27.91, Daria Joshway was 15th in 24:03.19 and Devin Thompson crossed 17th in 24:21.15.
Top-20 performances also went to Lake Region freshman Anika Donohue (fifth, 22:51.34), Bartow’s Autumn Martin (sixth, 23:03.43) and Brooke Boyd (16th, 24:18.99) and Winter Haven sophomore Jordan Lenarz (13th, 23:58.46).