For four years, Sadler Homes has been building for their clients.
However, this time when the permits were pulled and design decisions made, it was for their new office in Auburndale that doubles as their home showcase. Now, completely finished and all moved in, Sadler Homes will hold its grand opening of their new digs on Friday (Dec. 17).
Sadler Homes, owned by Niki and Danny Sadler, Jr., is a custom home builder “with top of the line craftsmanship, paying attention to the small details,” according to their website. “We’ve never built the same house twice.”
The company also conducts home remodels.
“Danny and I both graduated from Auburndale High School and have lived here all our adult lives,” Niki said. “So, it was important for us to have our office here. We looked all over town but didn’t have much luck.”
Finally, they found the lot on Palmetto Street that was zoned commercial.
“We wanted the look of it to fit the area, ”Niki said.
In 2020, they purchased the lot and began building in January 2021.
Her husband, Danny, Jr., started working for his father, Danny Sadler, Sr. of Danny Sadler, Inc., when he was 16. Danny Jr. started his new company that his parents are very supportive.
“We look up to his parents and are so thankful that he was given the opportunity to get that experience,” Niki said.
Now, Danny Jr. and his team construct the homes, Niki designs them, providing 3D renderings to the clients. The company has dozens of unique floor plans from which to choose. Each has a moniker including three named after their sons: Drake, Lang and Rhett.
In 2020, Sadlers Homes was selected by Polk County Builder’s Association Parade of Homes earning Home of the Year, Best Kitchen, Best Master Bath, Best Exterior, Best Overall Quality and Best Floorplan.
Everyone is invited to attend the grand opening from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday at 221 Palmetto, Auburndale. In addition to good food and drinks, and a festive atmosphere, guests can have a picture snapped in the holiday photo booth.