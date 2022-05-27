The Winter Haven City Commission proclaimed May 21-27 as National Safe Boating Week on May 23.
As summer approaches, more area residents will take to the water. Area leaders said they wanted residents to wear life jackets and make other good decisions.
“A significant number of boaters who lose their lives by drowning each year would be alive today had they worn their life jackets,” the National Safe Boating Week proclamation states.
On average, 767 people die each year in boating-related accidents in the United States, approximately 86 percent by drowning and poor judgment according to the proclamation.
The proclamation was accepted by United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 7-7 Vice Commander Gilbert F. Thomas.
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary is the civilian uniformed volunteer component of the United States Coast Guard. Congress established the unit on June 23, 1939. They are part of US Homeland Security.
During every third week of the month, the local auxiliarists meet at the Polk County Sheriff Eastern command Center located at 3635 Ave G NW starting at 7:30 p.m.
The local auxiliarists also do vessel safety checks for area boaters on Lake Shipp regularly from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. If interested, the next safety check dates are June 18, July 16 and Aug. 20.
“We are not going to give you a ticket,” Thomas said. “We don't give out tickets.”
If you have any questions, contact Thomas at 863-687-9639 or email at gthomas901@msn.com .
On May 23, the Winter Haven City Commission also proclaimed National Water Safety Month.
Winter Haven Parks, Recreation and Culture Aquatics Supervisor Adam Butler said the city helps teach around 1,000 swim lessons per year using the American Red Cross Learn to Swim Program. Contact the city for more details.
