Saigon Garden: How an escapee from communism is living the American dream

Winter Haven’s Michael Ha was a teenage escapee from Vietnam in the early 1980s. After years of overcoming obstacles, making his way to the U.S., and working as an engineer, Ha now runs a successful Vietnamese restaurant – Saigon Garden in Winter Haven.
“My parents were always telling me you have to become somebody,” he said.
After his escape at 17 years old, he eventually made it to Canada where he attended school, washed dishes at restaurants and held odd jobs.
It was difficult for Ha adjusting to life in Canada. He spoke no English and was trying to complete his high school degree. Eventually, the school found a translator and he finished. Ha continued his education and received a bachelor’s degree in engineering. While looking for a job, he became a chef and cooked a variety of cuisines.
In 1996, he was recruited to the United States and worked for McClain International in Atlanta where he worked on a national defense project. He also worked for Yamaha before coming to Florida in 2018.
Ha took over Saigon Garden from his wife’s aunt when she retired 2018. He enjoys “making the customers happy and listening to their compliments.”
Since taking control of Saigon Garden, he said sales have increased 400 percent. Ha said it made sense with his knowledge of cooking and background in management. Ha’s beef noodle soup recipes, served with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeño, onions, and cilantro, go back three generations.
When asked what makes it special, he said, “The broth is using the recipe of three generations and we use fresh beef bones to cook with 12 difference herbs such as ginger roots, onions, licorice, etc. and we let it saturate overnight before removing all the fat.”
Other menu favorites include spring rolls with pork, fried rice, Vietnamese fried chicken, Pad Thai, crispy pan-fried noodles, vermicelli, and many other specialties. Saigon Garden also serves Boba Tea and other Vietnamese drinks.
Five years ago, Ha wrote a book, “Memoir of a Communist Escapee: The Ha Trung Story,” telling his account about growing up in Vietnam, his escape and eventually making it to the U.S.
“I wrote the book to share my experiences with my kids and all other young children that hopefully they appreciate what they had been given in life which is freedom and rights and the abilities to build their future beginning with education, hardworking and commitment as I did,” he said.
The $10,000 he made from book sales went to helping orphans in Vietnam. He has spoken to many groups about his life from children and prisoners to police and others in the community.
“Everything has made me a stronger person,” he said. “Don’t give up and never surrender.”