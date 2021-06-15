Kids can have fun playing sports again thanks to a new program at All Saints Academy called Saints Sports League.
“Saints Sports is a community league open to all boys and girls ages 5-12. The organization is dedicated to developing well-rounded students through building self-esteem, teaching the fundamentals games, and developing a team mentality and friendships while offering opportunities to increase physical abilities. We aim to help young athletes develop a love of the game that sets them on a path for a healthy lifestyle, safe play, and athletic success,” according to the school’s website.
“Our main focus is fun. Too much of youth sports has become so competitive and it sometimes leaves out those kids who may not be as athletic. Everybody is going to get to play in this League,” said Jason Smith, Saints sports director and All Saints High School’s assistant football coach. “This is a way to introduce kids to sports as well as introducing the community to All Saints.”
The school also wants the area to be aware of what All Saints has available.
“We want to share our facility. We have got so much to offer in all areas. We focus on the three A’s: Academics, athletics, and the arts,” Smith said.
Saints Sports will consist of five different sports seasons. The age groups are 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, and 11–12. There will be four teams in each age group that will compete against each other.
Summer soccer will teach fundamental skills through a series of progressive games and drills.
Practices will be held on Mondays and games on Saturdays on campus. The cost to participate is $100 and includes uniforms.
Elizabeth Hardage, the new Head of School, brought with her to All Saints a vision of connecting with the area.
“Head of School Hardage wants to make sure that the community is familiar with what All Saints has to offer,” Smith said. “We thought that a good way to get the word out to the public about our school was to offer the community league,”
Summer soccer will be held until July 31; fall flag football is Aug. 30 – Oct. 16; winter soccer is Jan. 4 – Feb. 19, 2022; spring basketball is Feb. 22 – April 9, 2022, and spring volleyball is Apr. 11 – June 4.
All Saints Academy is an independent prek-12 college preparatory school.
For more information or to sign up for Saints Sports, visit https://www.allsaintsacademy.com/