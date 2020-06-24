LAKE WALES – The Polk County School Board decided to delay a vote associated with Bok North on June 16 over concerns involving the Lake Wales Charter Schools Board of Trustees.
In 1995, the Polk County School Board gifted a school building that had long been vacant to the City of Lake Wales at no cost on the condition that the building only be used for a public purpose.
Currently, the city is negotiating to sell the building to the charter school board for $575,000.
Polk County Public Schools Attorney Wes Bridges was instructed to see if the charter school board would sign a court deed saying something similar to the following — that the Polk County Public Schools Board would not block the sale of the building, so long as it would revert back to district ownership if the charter school board ever wanted to sell the building.
Bok Academy is an A-rated charter school on U.S. 27, between Lake Wales and Frostproof. The charter school board replicated that school as Bok North — which is currently operating out of one of the buildings on the property of First Baptist Church of Lake Wales, at 338 East Central Avenue.
The charter school board has sought to make this a reality for years. Initially, the charter school board lobbied the Lake Wales City Commission to give the property away to the charter school board free of cost.
Lake Wales Deputy Mayor Robin Gibson was the attorney for the Lake Wales charter school board at the time and, after Gibson asked for guidance, the Florida Commission on Ethics ruled that the city could not give the property away to the charter school board while Gibson held both roles.
Next, the charter school board attempted to purchase McLaughlin Middle School and operate it as Bok North. The Polk County Public Schools Board voted that idea down, citing past conflict between the two boards.
During a charter school board meeting held before the outbreak of the pandemic, it was announced that a generous private loan offer had been received. The board subsequently offered to purchase the building — known as the 1919 school building — from the City of Lake Wales for the purposes of housing Bok North.
Two independent estimates were completed and the average price was set at $575,000.
In order for the charter school board to invest money repairing the old building, they say they must own it first. The charter board and city commission have verbally agreed on the deal, with payments spread out over 20 years.
The 1919 school building is located across the street from the Lake Wales Little Theatre.