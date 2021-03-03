Polk residents may decide in the next general election whether to raise the county sales tax by a half-cent or a penny to help pay for anticipated road improvements needed to handle the burgeoning traffic in the northeast and mid-sections of the county.
The measure is prompted by the steadily-increasing growth of that area, explained County Manager Bill Beasley. The county manager says the growth is concentrated in the Haines City-Davenport and Four Corners area and sweeps west, towards Lakeland and Interstate 4.
Beasley said the commission had only a few months to deliberate on the tax issue, so if it is decided to be pursued, a public information campaign to let voters know the reasons for it could be developed and provided to voters.
All told, according to Road and Bridges Department chief Jay Jarvis, the county needs $1.3 billion in future capacity improvements to keep pace with the growth in the “beltway” areas of the county that link the northeast county to the greater Lakeland area and the interstate.
On another matter, budget director Todd Bond told the county board that despite the pandemic and its effects on the county, the county could expect the FY2021-22 budget to be in the same $1.7 billion ballpark as its predecessor.
Beasley said that because of increased property values, he expected to maintain the same budget levels despite the pandemic-induced downturn.