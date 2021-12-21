Sometimes it takes an angel to help local residents who are struggling financially during the Christmas season.
The Salvation Army of East Polk County on Dec. 15 delivered hundreds of bags filled with clothes and toys at its location on U.S. Highway 17 North to residents through its Angel Tree program. Residents who applied for the assistance were lined up in their vehicles during the drive-through event to accept the gifts.
“The best thing about this whole situation is that when we have distribution days, there are folks who are literally in tears,” said Capt. Dominic Blanford, a corps officers at the Salvation Army location, along with his wife, Capt. Ivelisse Blanford. “Just tears of joy, tears of probably surprise because some of them never envisioned that they would be in a situation of need. It’s priceless just to see the reaction on their faces.”
This year, the bags of goods went to about 600 kids, about 100 more than last year, Dominic said.
“We wish them a merry Christmas and send them on their merry way,” he said.
The Angel Tree program kicks off in September when families apply for the goods. The items for the children are listed on angel tags that businesses and individuals can obtain and go shopping for those items.
“Without the donors we are unable to do these kinds of programs,” said Dominic. “One thing I can say about our donors, they are very supportive toward our mission.”
The gymnasium at the Salvation Army’s office location was filled with toys and other goods. In the future, Domonic hoped someone with a warehouse would offer to help the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program by donating the space during the season.
But the Christmas season is not the only time help is needed. The Salvation’s Army’s traditional bell ringing comes into play with that funding. The donations go to helping those who have trouble with purchasing food or paying utility bills. The donations also benefit the organization’s 40-bed shelter for women and children on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Winter Haven.
For anyone who wants to donate to the Salvation Army or who are in need of services, can go the website at https://salvationarmyflorida.org/winterhaven. They can also donate at the office location at 1848 U.S. Highway 17 North, Winter Haven.
The local Salvation Army has been in operation since 1958, Dominic noted.
“We plan on being here for the long term and we will continue to meet human needs without discrimination,” he added.