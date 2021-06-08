Dozens of Winter Haven area community leaders played a role in turning a run down, church-owned residence into an affordable home for homeless students in 2019.
The pandemic put off the grand opening celebration of the Scholarship House at The Manse for more than a year. Leaders packed into the renovated house to celebrate its existence on June 3.
The renovated home is the brainchild of Heart for Winter Haven Executive Director Brad Beatty.
Winter Haven Mayor Brad Dantzler described Beatty as a visionary.
“God gives vision to a person, not a committee,” Dantzler said. “Let's just keep it moving forward.”
Beatty said one house will not solve homelessness in Winter Haven but it's a step in the right direction.
“There is a lot of difference that needs to be made but this is a good beginning,” Beatty said. “This is one thing that is possible in this neighborhood. I want to encourage us to believe for more – for this neighborhood and the rest of Winter Haven.”
The Scholarship House at The Manse is located roughly near the post office in Florence Villa. It originally opened March 31, 2020, and housed two Polk State College students.
Currently, one of those students is still living there. Raymond C. recently graduated from PSC and is about to finish his bachelor's degree in music studies at Florida Southern. Raymond wants to be a music teacher and perform during his future time off.
Jessie W. is a 19-year-old recent high school graduate who was homeless before meeting Beatty at a church one day. Jessie is enrolled to learn about the solar industry at Ridge Technical College.
Both Jessie and Raymond work while attending school and each are responsible to pay $60 per week in rent. There is room for up to six other students and a house manager.
“I'm really proud of the guys that are here,” Beatty said. “They have been through a lot and they have shown that they have some strength. What they were missing, what I still want to build around them, is community.”
State Rep. Sam Killebrew and Winter Haven City Commissioner Tracy Mercer joined Mayor Dantzler and other community leaders for the celebration.
In late 2018, Beatty met with Pastor AJ Hardin and James Arnold from Living Word of Faith to discuss the problem of homelessness among college students in Polk County. The church wound up donating a house it owned and the church men's group helped to put a fresh roof on the home.
Subsequently, the local Rotary club presidents met, they embraced the project, and the renovation went into full swing.
On behalf of Heart for Winter Haven, Beatty publicly thanked following organizations and businesses for helping make this dream a reality: Rotary Club of Winter Haven, Bartow Rotary Club, Rotary Club of Auburndale, Rotary on the Ridge, Rotary Club of Lakeland North, Rotary Club of Lakeland South, Lake Wales Breakfast Rotary, Rotary Club of Lakeland Christina, DOC Electric, Lowe's Home Improvement, Doors2Change, Winter Haven Police Department, Gator Pressure Cleaning & Custom Painting, Inc., Paradise Lawn Care of Central Florida, High View Tree Service, Walmart of Winter Haven, Brock Industrial Electric, Badcock Home Furniture & More of Winter Haven, MAC Plumbing of Central Florida, Wheat Painting, Horne Construction, RightWay Landscape Pros & Tree Service LLC, Hartley Farms, The Flying Locksmiths, Golden Marble & Granite and Big House Properties.
For more information about Heart for Winter Haven or the Scholarship House project, call 863-291-6270 or visit www.heart4wh.org.