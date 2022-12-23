The Polk County Public Schools board approved on Dec. 13 tens of millions of dollars in capital projects.
“We have a lot of older schools around here that we are holding together with duct tape and hopefully we will be spending some serious money over the next couple of years,” Polk County Public Schools board member Rick Nolte said. “Get some more sales tax in here, get these schools fixed up.”
In Winter Haven, Lake Elbert Elementary will be getting a $48 million face lift starting in 2023.
Four buildings “will be demolished and replaced with a prototypical schoolhouse building consisting of administration, classroom, media center, cafeteria/dining room, storage, ancillary supporting space, etc.”
This project is made possible by the Polk County half-cent sales tax, which voters renewed in 2018.
In Lake Wales, McLaughlin Middle School & Fine Arts Academy Principal Debra Wright Hudson hosted a groundbreaking on Dec. 15 for a new $15 million gymnasium – one of several major projects coming to McLaughlin’s campus – which began a gradual expansion this year into Polk’s newest middle-high school.
Construction on the $15-million gymnasium is expected to begin in January 2023 and be completed in June 2024, Hudson said.
“The gymnasium will encompass more than 28,300 square feet, and host a variety of athletic programs, including basketball, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling. It will also serve as an important multipurpose meeting space for the school and community. The facility will also be built to stringent federal codes, which will enable the gym to serve as emergency shelter for people during a hurricane.”
Spook Hill Elementary in Lake Wales will be getting their old cafeteria demolished and resurrected as a new $14 million cafeteria funded with sales tax.
Lake Gibson Middle School will be getting a $6.6 million gymnasium upgrade in 2023 funded with sales tax.
On Dec. 13, the board awarded architectural services to CMHM Architects, Inc. of Lakeland, Florida as the Design Professional for this project.
“The proposed new gymnasium is located on the existing Lake Gibson Middle School campus on property the School Board currently owns,” according to a document. “The building is sited on the NW corner of Building 1 and adjacent to the existing play courts in North Lakeland.”