The Polk County School Board voted 5-2 not to mandate the use of masks during school hours unless there are special circumstances.
There was several hours of debate on masks Aug. 24.
Polk County Public Schools Superintendent Frederick Heid recommended that the board allow for mandated mask use when there are five or more linked cases at a school or when there are “concerning amount of cases” at a school.
School staff recently started reporting school-related COVID data. As of Aug. 27, 8,228 students were under quarantine. The total student population is around 100,000 students. Around 800 students were verified as testing positive, according to the data. More than 200 staff have tested positive recently.
Some schools have relatively much higher numbers than other schools. Check the PCPS website for more detail.
Polk County School Board Chair Lori Cunningham said she has never worn a mask during a school board meeting, that she does not plan to do so in the future, and that she won't let anybody mandate she wear one.
“You do you,” Cunningham said. “If you want to wear a mask, it's a free country. Put on your mask or multiple masks and you do what you feel is best for you.”
Polk County School Board member Sarah Fortney, on the other hand, has worn multiple masks at the same time to every school board meeting since the pandemic started. Aside from the meetings, she attended electronically due to the pandemic. Fortney said she has never wavered in her demand that students, staff and visitors on campus wear masks.
“It's not a Republican, independent or Democrat issue,” Fortney said. “It is a safety issue. That is one reason I wore purple today because I would like to see some compromise.”
School board members Lynn Wilson and Sara Beth Reynolds said data does not support the theory that masks help slow the spread of the virus. Both cited a study that concluded there was minimal differences in infection rates for Florida students in classrooms where masks were not mandated last year, compared to classrooms where they were mandated.
“I believe all masks are not the same,” Wilson said.
“I'm even hesitant to do it (mandate masks at a school) when there is high cases on campus,” Reynolds said.
School Board Vice Chair Kay Fields sent out a press release Aug. 19.
“Earlier this week I submitted my third request to have a special called School Board meeting to address the impact of COVID on our students and employees,” Fields wrote. “Today is Thursday, August 19, 2021, and no such meeting has been called. The School Board has a special duty of care to provide for the safety and well-being of our students and workplace environment for our employees. We are responsible for providing the safest possible learning environment for our students. Failing to do so negatively impacts our ability to carry out our mission.”
School Board member William Allen said he believes healthy children are less at risk of serious injury or death from COVID than obese adults.
School Board member Lisa Miller said she got frustrated by emails alleging she would be killing children if she did not support mask mandates and that she agreed with Superintendent Heid's recommendations.
“I'm here for the kids,” Miller said.