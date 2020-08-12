Staff for Polk County Public Schools are asking the community to help name the district’s relief high school in the Davenport area.
The school, which is being constructed adjacent to Davenport School of the Arts, is scheduled to open in Aug. 2021. It will accommodate 2,500 students, helping to relieve enrollment at nearby Ridge Community and Haines City high schools.
The school, which has previously been touted for its modern design, will offer programs in the fine arts, hospitality and hotel management, technology, computer modeling and gaming.
According to a release sent out by PCPS officials, a naming committee that included school, district and community leaders narrowed down a list of possible names to three. Per the release, the committee put much attention to the history of the surrounding area, which is near Loughman and ChampionsGate, south of Interstate 4.
Members of the public are asked to cast their vote by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCPS-Davenport. Voting will close on Aug. 28.
The three names proposed by the committee are Davenport High School, Heritage Trail High School and Horse Creek High School.
Davenport High is perhaps the most recognizable of the choices, given it would share its name with the nearby City of Davenport and also pay homage to Fort Davenport, which was built in 1838 and named for Col. William Davenport.
As for Heritage Trail High, according to the release: “Pioneers began to build homes along the old military roads in the area of Horse Creek, which eventually became Davenport. ... The area received a huge boost when the railroad came in the 1800s. The Polk County Heritage Trail highlights more than 150 years of Polk County history. Several stops along the trail are located in Davenport.”
Finally, Horse Creek High would pay homage to City of Davenport’s original name — the Horse Creek Settlement, named for a nearby creek that eventually flows into the Kissimmee River system. In 1884 the Horse Creek Post Office was established, but was changed two years later to the Davenport Post Office.
Per PCPS officials, after voting closes the winning name will go to the Polk County School Board for approval on Sept. 22.