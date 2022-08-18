A class full of students bounces or wheels out to what has come to be known at McLaughlin Middle School & Fine Arts Academy as the “Differently Abled Farm.”
Students that have various abilities get the chance to interact with and take care of farm animals and in return gain a sense of responsibility, and in some cases, a calm over their spirits, according to the school’s principal, Dr. Debra Wright Hudson.
“This unit has grown so much, and you can see how therapeutic it is for the kids,” she said.
A new ADA accessible ramp/sidewalk was built so that all students, whether walking or rolling in their wheelchairs, could easily visit the farm.
A donkey greeted the students with a whinny, and Hudson said that would be “Sugar.”
Each donkey has a name. There is a cow, a flock of ducks and chickens, goats and a tortoise named Walter.
The unit’s goal is to teach the children to train therapy dogs.
Last year, the unit hosted elementary school field trips for other schools who came to visit the farm.
Students get to feed, pet, water the animals and collect chicken eggs every day.
Cutline 1: McLaughlin Middle School & Fine Arts Academy Principal Dr. Debra Wright Hudson checks out the day's collected eggs at the school's Exceptional Student Ag program farm with Josiah Lynch and Yadiel Ortiz.
Cutline 2: Angelica Wurth, para-educator, encourages Chester the donkey to come out of his pen and socialize with the students.
Cutline 3: Cute farm signs remind the students to close the gates while visiting the school's farm.
Cutline 4: The Exceptional Student Ag Program teaches students of various abilities to take care of animals. The farm has become known as the "Differently Abled Farm," according to Principal Dr. Debra Wright Hudson.