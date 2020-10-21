WINTER HAVEN — Whether you are an expecting or new mom — or have one in your life you’d like to get a gift for — there’s a new retail shop in downtown Winter Haven that is worth visiting.

Bellies-2-Babies is a new boutique shop in downtown Winter Haven located at 254 W. Central Avenue.

Owner Janet Farmer has 25 years of experience working with moms and babies as a doula and a childbirth educator. She says her recently-opened boutique is focused on adorable items for mom and baby.

“We really focus on unique items that are well-made and super cute, too,” Janet said.

It is exciting and encouraging to see a new business in downtown amidst all that is going on. Janet says Bellies-2-Babies is a perfect extension of a passion she’s had for decades.

“I decided to add the baby boutique because I saw how hard it is to find really nice gifts for them,” she said. “I love the whole concept of ‘shop small’ and local businesses. It just seemed like a great addition to what I already do.”

As for which items are popular, Janet says to check out the bamboo mommy robes and matching baby attire.

Learn more about Bellies-2-Babies, including the store’s hours and online offerings, at https://www.bellies-2-babies.com/.

See you around town!

—

Kim Edwards is the publisher for the Four Corners News-Sun, Winter Haven Sun and Polk News-Sun. Contact her at kedwards@d-r.media.