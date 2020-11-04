Located at 253 Avenue A SW in downtown Winter Haven, Michelle’s Resale Closet is the brainchild of Michelle Reddick.

“I was a stay-at-home mom, homeschooling my children and I started a business on the side selling clothing and accessories on eBay,” Reddick recalls. “As my inventory grew, I decided to open a brick-and-mortar shop.”

Reddick says that the store is popular for its mix of new resale items. Michelle’s Resale Closet offers name brand and designer clothes and accessories at affordable prices, in a range of sizes.

Reddick says bestsellers include tops of all sizes and Lilly Pulitzer dresses.

Michelle’s Resale Closet is open from Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more about Michelle’s locally-owned, small business by visiting her Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MichellesResaleCloset/.

See you around town!

Kim Edwards is the publisher for the Four Corners News-Sun, Winter Haven Sun and Polk News-Sun. Contact her at kedwards@d-r.media.