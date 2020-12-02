Phil Robinson and Christa Morgan met while both were working at Tanners Lakeside. Phil is a chef and Christa’s background is in the hospitality industry.

The pair decided to venture out on their own and started a restaurant called BeBo’s. And, after the restaurant closed, they started catering events and their business — The Catering Co. of Central Florida — has only continued to grow.

One of the things that makes the business unique is its presentation.

Staff for The Catering Co. of Central Florida work with clients to match their artistic designs to the theme of the event. They strive to provide quality food and professional service. From family gatherings to corporate events, The Catering Co. will cater to every need — catering weddings, social events, bar packages as well as corporate meal deliveries for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Catering Co. has an on-site venue available for private meetings, rehearsal dinners, corporate events and it can comfortably sit 80 people.

Finally, they offer fresh food and are local! Learn more at www.thecateringcompanyofcentralfl.com.

