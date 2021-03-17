Seven candidates are moving forward as semifinalists for the role of Superintendent of Polk County Public Schools and they include education professionals from neighboring school districts as well as from different states.
More than 50 people submitted applications for the job. At last week’s meeting, school board members voted unanimously to keep seven candidates in the running for the position. A volunteer committee of citizens identified these seven candidates as their top recommendations.
The school board was not restricted to these seven candidates and could have removed or added any of the applicants who applied for the position.
“The consensus of the board was to move forward with the seven candidates that were presented to us by the Citizens Screening Committee,” said School Board Chairman Lori Cunningham. “It was really important to me that we honor the work that they put in.”
The semifinalists will be asked to submit written/video responses to a series of questions. Their responses will be posted to the super search page. The school board will review these responses and meet on April 13 to decide who should become finalists for in-person interviews.
The semifinalists (and their current roles) for PCPS Superintendent are:
Dr. Harold R. Border — Chief of High Schools, Orange County Public Schools
Dr. Jennifer Cupid-McCoy — Area Superintendent for West Learning Community, Orange County Public Schools
Dr. James P. McIntyre, Jr. — Assistant Professor of Practice & Director, Center for Educational Leadership University of Tennessee
Michael J. Ramirez — Deputy Superintendent of Schools, Denver Public Schools
Frederick R. Heid — Superintendent, Community Unit School District (Algonquin, Ill.)
Dr. T. Nakia Towns — Deputy Superintendent, Hamilton County Department of Education (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Dr. Antoine L. Hickman — Chief of Student Support Initiatives and Recovery, Broward County Public Schools
The application packets for all seven semifinalists can be found at polkschoolsfl.com/supersearch/.