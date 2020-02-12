Winter Haven’s Sentimental Journeymen chorus presents its eleventh annual barbershop harmony show, “Wonderful World of Harmony,” in grand style this year. In addition to featuring the chorus, the show is headlined by International Barbershop Quartet Champion “Main Street,” and also spotlights “Singing Double,” the reigning Junior Quartet champion.
All of these ensembles sing in the barbershop style, where three close-harmony voice parts
have to tune precisely with the melody singer and with each other — without any instrumental
accompaniment.
The show will take place on March 8, at 2:30 p.m., at the Polk State College Theater. The address is 999 Avenue H in Winter Haven.
General admission tickets are $25 and $20 (per person) for groups of 10 or more. Purchase tickets and get more information about the show and barbershop singing at www.sentimentaljourneymen.com, or phone (863) 455-9548.