WINTER HAVEN – According to Public Safety Director Charlie Bird, seven Winter Haven Fire Department first responders have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and have been ordered into self-isolation.
As a precaution to keep other first responders safe, Bird said he has split the fire stations in Winter Haven up. Currently, each station has two crews. So, if a station were infected, that could, in theory, take out half of the department. Bird said one crew from each station is being set up in a “mini-station” in a separate location.
At a special meeting of the Winter Haven City Commission April 6, Bird said Winter Haven Police officers are working to warn residents together in groups of 10 or more to disperse — including even parties on private property. Bird said he instructed his officer to issue up to four warnings for those found non-compliant.
Residents who push the issue after repeated warning could be subject to arrest, Bird explained, with a fine of up to $500 and up to 30 days in jail for those who are convicted.
In public spaces, Bird said he and his officers would break up groups by initially issuing trespass warnings first.
Recently, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told the Polk County Board of County Commissioners that there is not enough room in the county’s jail to arrest people who are congregating in groups.
Judd and Bird both stressed that the goal was getting voluntary compliance.
First responders in Winter Haven all have protective masks and other protective equipment.
Gov. Ron DeSantis's “Safer-at-Home” executive order is in place until the end of the month, but could be extended.