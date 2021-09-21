Hundreds gathered in Central and South Central Park in downtown Winter Haven for the Seventh Annual 7 Rivers Water Festival on Sept. 18.
The annual event is organized in part to let area residents know about how water gets to your home.
Six rivers run through Polk County. The seventh river named in the festival, the Little Manatee, is fed by streams in Polk County.
There are some things you can do to conserve water. To learn more, check this county website out sometime: https://prwcwater.org/water-conservation/