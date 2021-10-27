Dozens of water sport athletes converged on the Winter Haven area Oct. 21-24 to try and set multiple Guinness and National Show Skiing Association world records.
Winter Haven resident Geno Yachter organized the third Chain of Records event with help. Event organizers posted evidence that 10 records may have been broken if verified.
On Friday, Winter Haven residents Tony and Tanya Klarich hosted attempts at the “largest swivel line” at the Cypress Gardens Lake House.
Forty women left a dock at the Klarich home on swivel skis behind one 900-horsepower boat. None were seen falling at take off. The official count on how many made the full run is under review. On the run immediately prior to the final run, 36 women appeared to complete the full run based on statements made over the radio.
There were wild crashes on the first two attempts. Generally whenever one woman fell, it had a rippling effect and they all went down.
Klarich bought the Cypress Gardens Lake House in 2017 and said he and his wife would like to host parties like Dick Pope did back in the day. Seventy cases of citrus from Always Fresh Farms of Winter Haven and Florida Classic Growers of Dundee were used to fill a sized-down version of the swimming pool built by Dick Pope in 1953 for the MGM feature film “Easy to Love.”
Many of the women who participated also set the world record of 27 on Lake Silver in Winter Haven in 2017. A swivel ski is a ski where the athlete can twirl around on the ski.
On Saturday on Lake Ariana, athletes may have set four additional world records. The athletes and their loved ones had a feast at Tanner's Lakeside Saturday night.
On Sunday, a group of 15 people with special needs on “sit skis” set a pending world record on Lake Ruby. Each participant required two buddies. Meaning, it took at least 45 people to be on skis behind a boat to set the pending record.