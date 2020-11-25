On Nov. 17, City of Winter Haven staff filed a Florida Department of Environmental Protection report stating that around 25,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed across a parking lot and into the retention pond adjacent to a gas station at the corner of Dundee and Sage roads.
A privately-owned sewage pipe owned by Marathon Gas broke sometime between Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14.
City staff were notified of the leak on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“Even though the city did not have a legal obligation to do so, it was determined the spill was of sufficient public health concern that the city began cleaning up the site later Tuesday afternoon,” Winter Haven Assistant Utilities Director Mike Britt said.
“Work included hosing down the site, applying lime, and removing about 3,000 gallons of sewage. The owner of the gas station notified the city that the remaining sewage was pumped out of the retention pond prior to Wednesday, November 18.”