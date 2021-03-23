City of Winter Haven staff are preparing to apply for grants totaling around $275,000 to help remove 52 septic tanks from residential properties surrounding Lake Conine.
If the grants are approved, residents living in those homes would not have to pay to hook up into existing sewer lines near their homes.
City Manager Mike Herr said the new sewer hookups would be mandatory to the 52 households. While installation would be free, those residents would have to start paying the monthly fee for city sewage service.
All 52 households are part of a small enclave of homes in Florence Villa that are located outside of city limits.
Mayor Brad Dantzler asked about whether city staff are planning to remove other septic tanks in the city near lakes. Herr said that it is a possibility, but that grant money may not be available to remove septic tanks citywide.
Lake Conine is one of the most polluted of the Winter Haven Chain of Lakes. City staff recently applied for state grants to clean up Lake Conine in other ways.
The Lake Conine Nature Park is already under construction. Wetlands on the south side of the lake are being restored to help clean water runoff from streets before it reaches the lake.
Other grant money is being used to build a trail around the lake and some other recreation components.