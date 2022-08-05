Polk County Sheriff's Office staff are very creative when it comes to their “Throwback Thursday” posts on social media but this past Thursday's post was one of their best yet.
Staff managed to get a replica of the first patrol car that Sheriff Grady Judd was issued in July 1972.
Sheriff Judd has been with the agency for 50 years.
Gov. Ron DeSantis sent the sheriff a plaque, honoring him for his 50 years of hard work keeping Polk County residents safe.
“Look what I have,” Judd said, showing off his new ride. “I love Polk County and I love the people and being the sheriff and being able to serve you is important. My goodness I've got to tell you, I thought this was a cool patrol car then, I think it's an even cooler patrol car now. God Bless you and have a great Thursday.”
Screenshot of PCSO video