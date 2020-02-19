Distraction burglaries are certainly nothing new to Polk County, but we’ve been fortunate in that none have been reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently.

Surrounding counties have not been so lucky.

Since the start of the new year, there have been numerous distraction burglaries reported in Hillsborough, Orange and Pinellas counties.

In case you don’t know, distraction burglaries involve two or more suspects — although the victim may only see one suspect, depending on the type of ruse that is being employed.

Generally, the way these crimes work is that someone will approach your front door, or if they see you in the yard, they would just approach you. The goal is to make contact with you and draw you away from their target — your house.

They might try to sell you something, or offer a service to you. They might pose as a utility worker or even as someone who previously lived in the neighborhood. Once they get you out of the house and away from the door, an accomplice goes inside the home and looks for valuables.

If someone comes to your home, and you are suspicious about them, ask them for identification — and ask them questions. When they leave, call law enforcement immediately and make sure you have a good description of them, so that deputies might be able to locate them nearby.

Please share this information with your neighbors.

If we get the word out, maybe we can prevent anyone in Polk County from being victimized.