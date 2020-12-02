It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Polk County Animal Control – each December, we are thrilled to hold our annual Pet Fest at our facility in Winter Haven.

This year’s Pet Fest is scheduled for Saturday, December 6, beginning at 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the PCSO Animal Control Facility.

The facility is located at 7115 De Castro Road in Winter Haven, adjacent to the county landfill, just off the Polk Parkway’s Winter Lake Road exit.

Our goal at Pet Fest is to adopt out as many forever friends as we can, by offering reduced rates to our customers.

Our adoption fees are discounted to $30 on the day of the event. This fee is a $135 savings, because it includes: license tag (regularly $10), microchip (regularly $15), daily food and care (regularly $15), vaccinations (regularly $25), preventive care (regularly $40) and sterilization (regularly $60).

Please remember, if you’re adopting a pet for a Christmas present, the decision shouldn’t be made lightly. It is our goal that the pets we adopt out become your “forever friends.” Once the newness of that puppy or kitten wears off, people may be tempted to bring the animals back.

Please be responsible and invest in obedience classes, or read books or manuals to learn how to lovingly take care of and teach your pet to become a responsible family member.

And we know everyone loves surprises, but it’s better to be safe than sorry – try to make sure someone is ready for this responsibility before you spring this sort of surprise on them.

Of course, we have lots of mature dogs and cats available for adoption, too, which especially make for great pets for older adults in need of companionship.

Bring the whole family for a day of fun, even if you’re not ready to adopt. We’ll have vendors, including food and drink trucks, along with face painting for the kids. We encourage everyone to observe social distancing at our event.

If you’re interested in being a vendor, for more information please contact Polk County Animal Control at 863.577.1762, visit our website www.polkpets.org, or check us out on Facebook www.facebook.com/Polk-County-Animal-Control.

Grady Judd is the Sheriff of Polk County. Learn more about Judd and the Polk County Sheriff's Office at polksheriff.org.