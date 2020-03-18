The 9-1-1 emergency system has been around for many years now, but there are still many people who don’t know when it is appropriate to use.

It’s both frustrating and surprising to hear the stories about people calling 9-1-1 because their order at a fast-food drive-thru was messed-up, and yet we see it happening in the news somewhere.

Basically, 9-1-1 is for emergencies only.

That means things like someone’s life or safety is in danger, a fire, serious vehicle crashes, or an in-progress crime.

If you have a minor car crash with no injuries and the vehicles can be moved off the road, use a non-emergency phone number. If you wake up some morning and discover someone stole your garden hose overnight, that’s not an emergency — even if you had plans to water the garden that day.

If you do have a situation that needs immediate response, be prepared to tell the 9-1-1 operator where the emergency is and what the problem is, and you’ll need to be specific with the details. Remember to stay calm and speak clearly. The quicker the operator is able to get the important details from you, the quicker they will be able to send someone to you.

Understand that they are typing in information as you speak, so don’t get frustrated with their questions. The moment they have an address and know what kind of assistance you need, help is on the way.

I hope you’ll never need to use 9-1-1, but maybe this bit of information will help should the need arise.