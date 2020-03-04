The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has just completed a month long campaign to raise awareness about hit-and-run crashes in the state of Florida, but we still need to get the word out that people need to remain on the scene of a crash.

This isn’t about the minor fender benders.

In Florida, if a crash has no injuries and the damages are less than $500, you don’t have to stay for law enforcement — you are simply required to swap information (license, vehicle information and insurance).

The concern here is with the people who are involved in a crash that involves more substantial damages, or injuries, or even death. The law requires you to stay for these kinds of crashes.

The final numbers haven’t been tabulated yet, but in 2019, there were about 105,000 hit-and-run crashes in Florida. That number is astounding to me — and very sad.

If you are involved in a crash, do not run from your responsibility. It will only make things worse for you in the end.

Fleeing the scene of a crash is a felony, and if you’re convicted, you can be sentenced to a mandatory minimum of four years in prison and have your license revoked for at least three years.

And if you witness a crash, please, stop to check on everyone involved. Call 9-1-1 if someone else hasn’t already.

Your mere presence might be enough to persuade someone from leaving the scene of the crash.