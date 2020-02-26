You might have heard in the news that the father of pop singer Taylor Swift recently thwarted a burglar in his St. Petersburg home when he came home during the crime.

The burglar had managed to sneak past security at the gated entrance and broke into the $4 million penthouse.

Even the most secure homes can be burglarized, but there are many things you can do that can lower the chances of you becoming a victim.

Don’t draw attention to your home.

If you’re the parent of a famous pop-star, that might be difficult, but for everyone else, this is simple. If you are a big collector of jewels, artworks, firearms, or anything else of value, don’t openly share that information. If you have children, make sure they don’t share information with their friends.

The most obvious defense is securing your home.

Lock it up — every door and window. Consider security systems with cameras or monitored systems, or even a mean-sounding dog. But please, don’t let a constantly barking dog be a nuisance in your neighborhood.

Keep your windows and doors visible from the street if you can. A big bush by a window offers concealment to a burglar trying to break-in through a window.

Refrain from sharing your plans away from home, especially on social media.

Consider having a trusted house-sitter, or house-watcher, while you’re away.

Make it appear that someone is home, even when you’re not, such as automatic lighting.

Hopefully, you already do all of the things I listed, but if you don’t, please consider them. It might just save you some much unwanted grief.