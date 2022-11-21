Polk County Sheriff's Office staff and Freedom Tour volunteers teamed up to distribute about 1,200 free frozen turkeys and as many bags of other food on Nov. 19 at three locations in the county.
"We know that there are families out there who are struggling financially and we want to do our small part to help out during the holidays,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
This is the fifth year in a row that Polk Sheriff's Charities has sponsored the free event.
“We're so grateful to the volunteers at the Freedom Tour for the use of their refrigerated trucks and for their food donations as well,” Judd said. “It is so heartwarming to work with such a generous group of men and women and to be able to make a positive difference in others' lives."
Some of the Freedom Tour volunteers wore shirts that said “Thank God for Gravy and Grady” on the back.
Thanksgiving food was distributed at Church on the Hill in Dundee, Lake Region High School in Eagle Lake and Lakes Church in Lakeland.
Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc. was officially formed in December of 2006 and is a not-for-profit charitable organization formed after the tragic murder of Deputy Matt Williams and K-9 DiOGi.
To date, the charity has provided monetary support to PCSO members who are facing significant unexpected negative events in their lives, scholarships for law enforcement family members and other deserving Polk County students, and the PCSO law enforcement memorial. The charity also supports needs that the law enforcement community has identified, such as purchasing Christmas gifts for children in Polk County's most economically challenged neighborhoods, supporting organizations dedicated to assisting victims of crime and domestic violence, supporting local charities who positively impact crime and quality of life issues in communities the Sheriff's Office serves, and supporting the agency's K-9 unit for replacement of their beloved K-9 partners.
The Freedom Tour is also a not-for-profit organization, this one based out of Freedom Church in Eloise. Pastor Bobby Williams, his staff, and volunteers work out of the old Sears building at Eagle Ridge Mall. They specialize in distributing emergency food and leading disaster recovery efforts as a means to preach the good word, thus changing lives.