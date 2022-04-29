Deputies arrested a Polk County Sheriff’s Office volunteer on drug trafficking charges on Thursday.
David Roberts, 69, of Lake Wales, a Polk County Sheriff’s Office who is a volunteer Sheriff’s Service officer, was charged with possession of a vehicle used to traffic drugs, possess of narcotic paraphernalia, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, possession of cannabis over 20 grams, trafficking in oxycodone 25 grams or more, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, deputies received a tip earlier this month that Roberts receives a monthly prescription for 90 oxycodone pills (10 mg) that he sells to others and that he was seen carrying large amounts of cash.
Undercover detectives contacted Roberts and asked to purchase oxycodone. Roberts agreed and a meeting was set up on Thursday at a convenience store in the Lake Wales area to conduct the transaction. Detectives agreed to purchase 90 oxycodone pills from Roberts.
After the drug transaction, Roberts drove to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Southeast Command Center where he was taken into custody. The money from the drug transaction was located in his front pocket. Deputies then went to Roberts’ home and located a .22 rifle, a handgun, ammunition, a prescription pill bottle for 90 oxycodone pills and a large mason jar full of a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana (25.02 grams). Roberts told deputies he does not have a medical marijuana card. He has a 1971 conviction for burglary.
Roberts became a PCSO volunteer in October of 2009. He has served as a volunteer sheriff’s service officer out of the southeast district office. Volunteer officers are civilian volunteer members and do not have law enforcement authority. They assist with tasks such as directing traffic, conducting neighborhood canvassing and documenting minor crashes.