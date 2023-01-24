Since the first year, Lynn Oakely has taken her shots.
Since its beginning in 2012, Oakely has participated in the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation’s “Shooter Showdown Sporting Clays Open.” The sporting clays shooting competition is a Hospital Foundation fundraiser used to raise proceeds to locally support nursing workforce development at Winter Haven Hospital and Winter Haven Women’s Hospital.
The 2023 Sporting Clays Open will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan .27,
at the Polk Sporting Clays-Florida FFA Leadership Training Center. 5000 Firetower Road, Haines City. This year, between 165 and 190 participants will be taking aim at helping develop better nurses and nursing programs at both hospitals.
Oakley of Winter Haven shoots shotguns as a hobby and said the Shooter Showdown is a fun, safe way to help the hospital and hospital foundation.
“It’s totally different from what people generally participate in as far as sports and it’s great to go out, especially in the south, and be able to have the freedom to shoot a shotgun and get involved in a competition,” she said. “This gives you the opportunity to enjoy the sport and learn about it. It brings in a lot of individuals out that wouldn’t normally be in other activities at the hospital; this gives another group of people the opportunity to see the mission of the Winter Haven Hospital.”
Holly Worrell, director of development and annual giving for the Winter Haven Hospital Foundation I(WHHF), said the “Shooter Showdown Sporting Clays Open” has grown in popularity since beginning in 2012 and is one of the WHHF’s biggest fundraisers.
In the past, the Shooter Showdown helped raise proceeds for other areas of the WHHF and Winter Haven Hospital, such as money for local medical clinic programs and other current and urgent needs.
Since 2012, more than $700,000 has been raised through the Shooter Showdown fundraiser.
“We have a lot of plans for this specific (nursing) area and the proceeds just help cultivate top quality workforce in our team. It’s resources for the nurses and the nursing team to continue to providing that for top-quality development,” she said Worrell, in her 13th year with the WHHF.
Worrell, who works at the Winter Haven Hospital and lives in Davenport, said the shooting clays competition took the place of a bass fishing tournament held prior to 2012 and it has continued to grow in popularity and its ability to raise funds for the WHHF.
“We decided that event had kind of run its course and we wanted to bring something new and fun to our community that would excite our sponsors and participants and would be something different,” she said. “Since this stared in 2012, it has just taken off. It has been very popular and continues to grow every single year.”
The Shooter Showdown, which has been at Polk Sporting Clays since 2016, involves teams of four shooters. Sponsorship is $1,400 per team which includes 50 clays, ammunition, a golf cart, lunch and awards reception. Shooting Station sponsorship is $250 and gives sponsors signs with company name or logo.
The Shooter Showdown started with 17 teams and is now up to about 45 to 48, the maximum, teams. It’s open to shooters from beginning to advanced and although there are no set age guidelines, Worrell said there are no youths participating and the youngest competitors are 16 and over high school students with their parents or guardians.
For the event, each participant shoots 50 clays and first- and second-place teams are based on overall team scores. There is also what the WHHF calls the “Green Bird Competition,” where instead of orange clays, green ones are launched and shooters pay $20 to buy a ticket. If a shooter hits a target, his or her ticket goes into a raffle for prizes.
For the entire Showdown, only one shotgun per team is needed and they can either be rented from Polk Sporting Clays or a personal shotgun can be used.
Once the tournament is completed, prizes for winning teams and their members include Fishpond gear bags and Case knives. The raffle includes prizes of a cooler with beverages, shotgun and pistol, membership to Polk Sporting Clays, fishing tackle, artwork by Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and “different fun things there just for the participants.”
“First off, it’s a lot of fun. That’s the feedback we get. They enjoy coming outdoors and supporting a great cause. It’s a win-win for the participants…and supporting a great cause here in our community,” said Worrell.
In addition, a Shooter Showdown online auction opens the week of event to anyone, located on the Web event page www.whhfoundation.org.
To help coordinate the Shooter Showdown, Worrel said about 30 volunteers including WHHF and Winter Haven Hospital team and board members, community partners and local high school and Jr. ROTC students work throughout the day.
“It’s just a fun, challenging tradition for the community. This event takes a lot of help, and we need a lot of bodies out there helping us and helping everything run smoothly,” she said. “We’re grateful for the ongoing support from our events sponsors and community supporters.”
The 2023 Shooter Showdown also includes a barbecue lunch prior to the start and the awards reception which includes hors d’oeuvres. It began in 2012 at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays in Land O’ Lakes and moving to Haines City in 2016.
For information, call 863-292-4138 or see Facebook: Winter Haven Hospital Foundation.