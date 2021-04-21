ONA — Nestled back in the woods of Ona lies a castle that fairy tales are made of.

The sun reflecting off the outside walls makes it appear to glow. Set upon 90 acres of beautiful land, Solomon’s Castle is a great place to take the entire family to enjoy.

My husband and I recently spent the day at the castle. It was a beautiful day and very busy. All tours are small groups, wearing masks with social distancing observed. We were fortunate to have two experienced guides, Cindy and Jimmy.

“The outside of the castle is covered with aluminum newspaper plates. The shiny surface catches the sun,” said Cindy. “If you were to look at the backside of the plates, you would see the actual news stories from the past.”

Guests are welcomed by Polly, the six-toed cat. Apparently she just showed up one day and decided she wanted to live at the castle.

Howard Solomon was born in 1935 in Rochester, New York. He left there in 1955 and moved to St. Petersburg, where he had a cabinet shop. He continued his artistic journey when he moved to Freeport, Bahamas. There he made furniture and some of his wood-working designs.

“He came back to Florida and bought 90 acres of swampland here and created his very own castle with beautiful stained glass windows. He has been called the ‘da Vinci of Debris’, the ‘Savior of Salvage’ and the “Rembrandt of Reclamation.’ He was a sculpture, painter and a builder of dreams,” continued Cindy.

Cindy took our group inside the castle. Unfortunately, due to copyright and insurance regulations, no photos are allowed inside any of the buildings. You can get a taste of what’s inside by checking out the website at www.solomonscastle.com. There are many of his works outside you can take photos of.

Howard would look at discarded items and image a design and create a masterpiece. Some of the items he used in his sculptures included universal joints, furnace vents, brake shoes, motorcycle chains, oil drums, beer cans, rebar and so much more. He had no training and was self-taught.

A few of the amazing displays included the “Tuna Band.” made with Bumble Bee tuna cans. There is a man playing the sax, trumpet, guitar and drums. They are playing, what else, but “The Flight of the Bumble Bee.”

There is a huge, very detailed, alligator. His name is “Samsonite.” Why? Because his parents were made into luggage.

The tour is filled with amazing creations and plenty of puns. Howard wrote all the material for the tour dialogue. “Beware, his scripts are very punny,” laughed Cindy.

He has a room dedicated to his own imaginary civilization of “EastNewHopeia.” He has another room with animals, such as a shark, elephant, giraffe, unicorn and penguins, made from coat hanger wire.

Howard made beer can chairs and beer can cars for a number of different brewery companies over the years.

This is a family organization. You can see the love that is poured into this attraction to keep the works and spirit of Howard alive and well. He passed away in 2016, at age 81.

Howard’s daughter, Alane, is the cooking queen at the ‘Boat on the Moat’ restaurant. Dean answers all of your questions and makes you feel welcome with his warm smile. Peggy is the plant manager who keeps the beautiful flowers and greenery healthy and fresh.

“We’re hoping business keeps up,” said Alane. “It’s been slow with COVID. The castle has been here almost 50 years. This is a family business with Howard’s kids, grandkids and great-grandkids working here.

“Dad made everything here; this was his kingdom. We have an amazing display of his creations, open air dining with music (weather permitting), a beautiful nature walk, dining in the boat and the lighthouse, the car barn and the Tree Top gift shop. There is definitely something for everyone here at the castle.”

My husband and I had lunch in the Lily Life House. It has its own stained glass windows and an adjacent pavilion. They have an array of sandwiches (corned beef, roast beef, Rueben, BBQ Pork), salads (chef’s, tuna, chicken, taco) and some hot favorites (meatloaf, chicken pot pie) to name a few. Portions are large and the food is very good.

Howard’s “Boat in a Moat” was built in the early 1990’s. It is 65 feet long made with recycled wood held in place with pilings. He said, “I will make a boat, float it in the moat, to keep away marauding pirates.”

After your tours and lunch, be sure to walk under the oaks along Horse Creek nature trail.

Jimmy was our guide at the car barn where Howard’s collection of pre-1935 autos are housed along with his final works.

“In the early 1970’s, Howard told the local farmers he would take their junk – wood, glass, metal – they just had to throw it over the gate,” said Jimmy.

“Has anyone hear of the Ford Fracture? When cranking a Model T you had to have your thumb be on top. If not, you would probably suffer from the fracture.”

Be prepared to get there early and stay the day. There is so much to see and experience and is a great family outing.

They are open 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Mondays and July-September. They only take cash, but there is an ATM onsite. You can purchase tickets for one or both tours.

They are located a little over an hour from Sebring. The address is 4533 Solomon Road in Ona. Phone number is 863-494-6077. If using a GPS or MapQuest, it will say you are there before you are. Just keep going about another mile and you will be in the parking lot.