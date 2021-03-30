“Hey David, I read your note on national immigration. If it is true, as you say it is, that GDP is the sum of productivity growth and population growth, why not focus instead on just productivity growth. Why do we have to grow the pie and then divide it among even more people? If the population stayed the same, why wouldn’t that be just fine?” T. and P.

...

Thanks, T. and P. It’s a good question and a fair response to the immigration issue. How about no immigration?

We would gain a lot in some ways from having no immigrants. New, unskilled immigrants put pressure on wages for our lowest income families. Maybe we wouldn’t need a minimum wage increase if we didn’t have this constant supply of lower income immigrants.

Economists generally agree lower skill immigrants are a plus for overall taxes, but they do strain local school systems.

We also would gradually return to just one language, English, which I believe is essential as one of our unifying national elements.

I think T. and P.’s “no immigration” idea is valid, unusual and yet a fair position to take.

On the other hand, we would give up some pluses.

Countries with no immigration, and gradually shrinking populations, are seeing ghost cities where the infrastructure is there, but there are not enough people to pay for services.

We also know that skilled immigrants create much more tax revenue than they consume. They also are behind many of our fastest growing startups.

I also don’t know what America, the nation of immigrants, would become without immigrants. We certainly wouldn’t have stories like this one from one of our readers.

...

“As an immigrant myself, I have a slightly different viewpoint on the whole issue of why people risk moving to a strange land in the first place.

“My Venezuelan-born wife and I (Trinidad-born) decided in 1964 to move to the U.S. with our two children. Here we were, both 25, new parents, far from destitute, surrounded by supportive families, yet we sell everything and move to a strange land, with no real guarantee of success, or survival.

“Why would any sane person do this? Trinidad was going through a post-colonial tantrum at the time and security, and its national future, was a concern. It was well known that quotas were roughly based on race. Venezuelans were ‘white’ and Caribbean people were ‘black.’ If you know anything about the Caribbean and South America, you know this was at best a broad brush. Both my wife and I are a mixture of Spanish, French, Irish, Dutch and English.

“We were advised that my wife’s Venezuelan birth was the key to the desired ‘green cards’ so we made our move since we could. And just in time, because Trinidad exploded in political unrest in 1970.

“It has proved to be a good move. We started a marine diesel engine business in Marathon, Florida Keys, in 1970, bought property, hired Americans, paid taxes and became citizens in 1980. Have tried to vote sensibly ever since, and have not, ever, been a burden to our adopted country. Sold the business in 2002 and moved to Lake County Florida, to be close to an OPD officer son (and Desert Storm Vet) and his family.

“We are aware that not all immigrant stories have good endings. We are embarrassed when immigrants go wrong and feel like we have to compensate, and are immensely proud when a fellow Islander, or descendant does well.

“Thanks for listening and best regards.” B.

...

T. and P., part of the mythology and shared culture of America is our newcomers like B.

I do wonder what America would be like without those newcomer stories as part of our national identity. Thanks for the interesting perspectives, T, P and B.

—

