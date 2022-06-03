According to Polk County Manager Bill Beasley and his staff, two years from now, single family residential building permits are projected to nearly triple the amount that were processed just two years ago.
In fiscal year 2018-19, just under 6,000 such permits were approved in Polk County. County staff members are projecting that in fiscal year 2022-23, almost 17,000 are projected to be approved.
On June 1, Polk County Property Appraiser Marsha M. Faux told the Polk County Commission members that over $2 billion in new single-family homes were constructed in Polk last year, a 25 to 30 percent increase over the year prior.
On Feb. 25, Beasley told his board that his staff was having trouble keeping up with the growing pace of building permit applications being submitted and that there was a backlog of more than 1,100 permit applications.
Beasley said then that he wanted to try using technology as opposed to hiring more staff to address this problem back in February.
County Commissioner George Lindsey asked what was stopping him from hiring staff.
“Me,” Beasley said, “before I consider a growth in government by way of head count.”
County staffers are working to create a website to help owners/builders who are going through the construction process for the first time and who may not understand the process as well as professional contractors.
County staff say hardly any owner/builders know how to complete the process efficiently. Staff processed about 36,000 construction permits last year. Many are working overtime and on holidays already, Beasley said in February.
According to a chart given to the county commissioners on June 1, more than 50,000 construction permits were submitted to county staff last year. Two years from now, county staff are projected to process more than 70,000 total construction permits.
Construction permits are different from single-family housing permits. Construction permits include commercial construction, industrial construction and various building upgrades which require a permit.
Polk County Office of Planning and Development Director John Bohde said that technology is helping county staff process more permits and that the waiting time to process them decreased from three weeks to one week over the past year.