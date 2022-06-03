Winter Haven, FL (33880)

Today

Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible.