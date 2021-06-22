For years Winter Haven’s Six/Ten Corp. has been revitalizing the downtown and there is no sign of them slowing.
The company currently has about six projects from new apartments to restaurants. Since the late 1980s, the company has revitalized 50 buildings and helped bring jobs and more economic development to the area.
“We want to make it the coolest small city in Florida,” said Vice President Joe Bogdahn. “The original downtown was built in the 1920s and 1930s and has good character. We are renovating buildings as we can.”
- Honeycomb Bakery – By the end of July, Benjamin Vickers should have his apron on and his doors open at 140 Sixth St. SW. The building was renovated by Six/Ten and has unique architecture.
- “I’m excited to transform the space. I love when buildings can be revived,” he said. Vickers has been selling his artisan breads at local farmer’s markets and had a short stent in a downtown Lakeland location. Now, he’s looking forward to offering his products at a full-service European-style café with breakfast and lunch.
- Lucille’s American Café – This Weston, FL based restaurant will be moving into the old Goodyear Tire store at 201 Third St. SW. The design is being finalized for the 5,000-square-foot eatery with indoor and outdoor seating. The classic comfort flavors will include meatloaf, burgers, chicken pot pie, salads, homemade soups and other specialties.
- Adler’s Burgers – What once was just a food truck, will now be a brick and mortar at 543 Avenue B SW with indoor and outdoor seating. Six/Ten helped the owners find a downtown location and it was a “diamond in the rough” said Wade Walston, one of the owners. The burger joint will have burgers, hand cut fries and sides and was ranked Top 25 Burgers in America by Yelp. They plan to open by the end of July.
- CrossFit Gym – At Fifth Street SW, a zoning change has been made for the gym and permits will soon be submitted to design the building which used to house Main Sheet Metal. The entire building was gutted and renovated by Six/Ten.
- BES Engineering – This Tampa-based civil engineering company is expanding its Winter Haven presence and will soon be moving into their state-of-the-art materials testing lab on Avenue D NW.
- RainDance apartments – Within the next 30 days, Six/Ten will break ground on the new 105-unit, six-story complex at 300 Avenue C SW. The project should be completed by next year.
- “Housing is very much needed downtown,” said Bogdahn. “We would like to see 500 units in downtown.”
- RainGarden was constructed in 2015 and was the first new downtown housing in 37 years. Bogdahn said there are also plans being designed for new apartments behind the library with 80 units and retail on the ground floor.
The city’s Director of Economic Development and Community Investment Eric Labbe said Six/Ten does a quality job on downtown projects.
“It’s been a good partnership. For the city to have a developer who is focused and cares about the city (helps the downtown),” he said.
The city has certainly changed from 20 years ago.
“It’s a much different place,” Labbe explains. “Now we are seeing Winter Haven residents enjoying it and people are traveling here too.”
Bogdahn has high hopes for the future of the city.
“I think Winter Haven will be better than Winter Park,” he said. “You don’t have to drive to Orlando and people are tired of the congestion. When they have a choice, they choose Winter Haven.”