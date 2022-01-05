Seventeen-year-old Alex Loftus, of Winter Haven, appears to launch over Episcopal-Catholic Apartments on his skateboard Saturday afternoon on New Year's Day at the Winter Haven Skatepark.
“Hold on I think I get higher than that,” Alex said a few times, adding that he did not think he would get hurt in the process (while wearing a wrist brace from a broken bone in June).
Alex and his brother, Tyler, put on a heck of a show for those who had the pleasure of being there.
Not long after the young men finished their skill demonstration, families and some other local athletes started to have some fun at the skate park themselves. The skate park even got crowded for a bit. On the other side of the Chain of Lakes Trail, a man caught a fish with a smile, others smiling in reaction.