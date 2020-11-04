After reading Mr. Baker's article on the recent school board issues, I developed strong concerns about the suggestion for the rule to "make it unethical for school board members not to support a school policy once it is instated.." This sounds like a type of "cancel culture" going on today, stating "decisions must be made by the board as a whole...and supported by the entire board."
Who will be the supreme leader to decide for these rules and any "consequences?" I thought we lived in a democracy, a majority-rule society. But this does not pass a smell test.
Who declared Ms. Byrd and "her staff" the omnipotent rulers? I am ready for "effective next year" to arrive.