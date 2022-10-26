On a gorgeous, sunny day, in front of more than 2,000 attendees, the words, “First place goes to Team USA” rang out across Lake Silver in Winter Haven.
The three-day action-packed event, hosted by the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation (IWWF), capped off a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of the invention of the sport, not far from the beautiful gardens on the shores of Lake Eloise, where numerous water ski innovations, firsts and records occurred under the direction of owners Julie and Dick Pope. The Pope's efforts led to the Winter Haven nickname the “Water Ski Capital of the World.”
The American team, on the strength of experience and a team full of members who can claim they have earned world, national, regional and state championships and records of all kinds, flipped, jumped, swiveled and formed pyramids with precision, grace and endless crowd excitement as the story the Wizard of Oz flowed throughout their maneuvers.
The Americans scored 2,009 points to capture the title for the fifth time. The Americans are the only team ever to win the tournament.
Team Germany placed second with a show that sported “The Love Boat” theme.
Belgium leaped over Team Canada in the tournament’s second day, to take third. The Belgium squad featured a Charlie’s Angels theme.
Canada placed fourth with a Batman-themed program, 13 points behind Belgium.
Sweden, competing in the IWWF Worlds for the first time, placed fifth. The team wove a comedic theme throughout its show. The affable characters Sven, a clown with curly pink hair, and Chef, with over-sized bushy eyebrows and mustache, pestered the emcee for time on the water, proving they were not just ski flunkies.
“It was an incredible event,” said Joel Shapiro, who is the president of the National Show Ski Association. “From the IWWF being here to the pinnacle event in the city where Cypress Gardens was created, it’s absolutely incredible. What an outstanding job the Cypress Gardens Ski Team, Central Florida Sports Marketing and the City of Winter Haven did backing this. The attendance was incredible. Team USA was outstanding. Their level of difficulty was unmatched. A lot of international skiers will take that home with them and try to match that.”
The USA Team, which features 35 skiers whose personal accomplishments could each fill several pages, performed two IWWF World Show Ski firsts on Sunday.
Team USA’s Pete Hegarty was the first skier to perform a front half flip in the tournament and a back half flip.
Team USA skiers Garrett Bouley and Ethan Shulda produced a double Mobius, which is a full, twisting back flip, on one ski.
“The difficulty of those were spectacular,” said Team USA Co-Show Director Matt Heilman.
The USA Team had just five practices together prior to the week before the tournament. They added an additional nine practices over the last week or so.
“We have a finite amount of time together,” Heilman said. “To see this come together- with all the different elements, they were spectacular. It’s a big production. You add in the skiing and the drivers and obviously safety. It was enough. When you’ve got world class skiers committed to the vision, we have to be super organized and efficient. Our jumps today were just outstanding. We had two guys on one ski doing incredible stuff.”
One of the incredible leaps was seven Team USA men flipping off a 14-foot wide ramp - where there is very little room to fit on the ramp.
Team USA also had six skiers backwards barefooting.