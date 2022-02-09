Swamp Boys owner and Winter Haven resident Rob ‘Rub’ Bagby was one of many barbecue artists who participated in the Smoke on the Water event over the weekend.
Bagby said he and his team have won 64 professional barbecue grand championships and 52 barbecue reserve grand championships since 2004. Bagby typed up some words on his business website.
“We’ve been blessed,” Bagby wrote. “Besides competing, we also offer world class barbecue catering. Let me provide the best barbecue you’ve ever had for your next event. All of our meats are slow smoked the old-fashioned way on wood & charcoal burning pits. I use combinations of pecan, cherry, oak, & hickory to smoke the meats from 4 to 16 hours, depending on the cut. The end product is far above & beyond anything you’ve ever had at a “BBQ” restaurant. Guaranteed.”
Lots of barbecue artists converged on Winter Haven for the event, which benefited the Boys and Girls Club of Polk County.
Music played on concert stages throughout. The Cypress Gardens Ski Team put on two shows on Saturday, one to benefit Smoke on the Water and the second show on Lake Silver.