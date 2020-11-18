As part of the holiday season and in the spirit of giving, Smoothie Squad is partnering with Home Instead Senior Care on its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program.
In partnership with local businesses and organizations, the program will identify seniors who might not otherwise receive gifts this holiday season. Their CAREGivers provide compassionate and reliable home care services to help keep seniors safe and independent, wherever they call home.
Home Instead Senior Care will be dropping off a small Christmas Tree to Smoothie Squad that will have tags attached with the gift requests of seniors. Residents can stop by and pick up a tag with a wish list from a local senior in need of an angel for Christmas. Then, they can return the unwrapped gift with the tag attached and place it in the “Be a Santa to a Senior” box at Smoothie Squad — or drop the gift off at Home Instead Senior Care located 441 East Central Avenue in Winter Haven.
Also, on Nov. 6, staff at Smoothie Squad in Winter Haven hosted a blood drive with Winter Haven Hospital’s Community Blood Center. The donations given that day were separated into red cells, plasma and platelets and organizers said each donation would help up to three people.
Finally, Smoothie Squad is also offering a military and veterans discount during the entire month of November. Anyone presenting his or her military or veteran ID to the cashier will receive a 10 percent discount off their entire order. Smoothie Squad will also serve as a drop-off location for Polk County’s Toys for Tots drive.