Third, fourth and fifth grade gifted students at Snively Elementary completed an engineering challenge requiring them to create a chair solely from Winter Haven Sun newspaper and tape. During this multi-disciplinary lesson, literature, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, science, mathematics and creativity were integrated as students learned and the applied the basic steps of the engineering design process. Testing of individual prototypes included multiple timed trials using various sized stuffed animal bears. If the individual prototypes could endure the gravitational/weight forces of all three bears, their prototype was deemed a success. Most importantly, students learned the importance of continual evaluation leading to modifications and improvements of their chair prototype. Fun was had by all during this hands-on learning experience.
featured