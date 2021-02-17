Last week, the City of Winter Haven announced that the downtown water tower was getting a fresh coat of paint — a beige color called “warm sun.”
The release also touched base on an ongoing desire to incorporate some sort of branding for the city on its most visible structure.
“While there has been much dialogue about a special logo or graphic on the tower, it is still in the discussion stage,” the press release stated. “This initial neutral paint shade will serve as the first phase of the process. Once the partners involved reach an agreement, the base paint on the tower will prepare it for the second phase of additional painting.”
A couple of years ago, city staff came up with the idea of painting something unique on the water tower in the downtown area.
Initially the plan was to paint the words “Downtown” three times around the tower, with an arrow pointing down in between the words. City commissioners didn't take to the idea at the time, and Mayor Brad Dantzler suggested allowing local artists to come up with some other ideas.
Artist Trent Manning proposed turning the water tower into a giant, red wind-up toy. Some city leaders balked at this idea, also, and the concept seemed to fizzle out over the past year.