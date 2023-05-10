Soaring to new heights: Central Florida Aerospace Academy expands

Da’ Nyra Richardson, now a Polk State student, graduated from the Central Florida Aerospace Academy at Winter Haven High School in 2021 and plans to be a military aviator in the U.S. Air Force.
Opportunities for students like her, who are interested in pursuing careers in the aerospace industry, aviation and engineering, just increased with the addition of classrooms for the CFAA at the Winter Haven Regional Airport.
The academy will now have portable classrooms at the airport so students can participate in hands-on lessons and the classes are taught by industry professionals.
“I was so excited when they started to just talk about (this opportunity) and now it’s coming to fruition,” Richardson said, as she stood by an airplane at Winter Haven Airport.
Local leaders and community members gathered May 3 to commemorate the expansion with a ribbon cutting and tour of the facility.
Brian Hughes, head of the program and teacher at WHHS, said it’s a remarkable opportunity for students on this side of the county.
“It is very hands-on, and we’ll be able to show things to the students,” he said. “We’re making great kids; not just pilots.”
WHHS Principal Gina Williams said this expansion is a dream that has finally come true.
“There is a high-interest and high-demand (for this program),” she said. “We even have two students moving from Miami (to participate). This is what we are about… making sure our kids have great opportunities. Hughes is making it bigger and better. Everyone said it would snowball and it has.”
The original CFAA, offered by Kathleen High School, opened at Lakeland Linder International Airport in 2011. More than $420,000 has been invested so far to bring these learning experiences to the Winter Haven community.
Alex Vacha, Winter Haven Airport director, said this expansion gives the opportunity for students on the east side to participate.
“We needed space outside of the high school,” he said. “This expansion and development will help the next aviation workforce. Hughes has been a champion of the project since day one. We have so many people who are passionate about serving our schools.”
And the plan is to eventually have a permanent structure at the airport.
“I’m excited to see the growth and development of this program,” said Vacha.
“I’m so thankful and I expect we will meet again for the expansion.”